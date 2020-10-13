Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT at $147.91

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.91.

Several research firms have commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 594,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.45. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.45. eHealth has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,137.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $142,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,133.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in eHealth by 897.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

