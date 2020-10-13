Analysts Set Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) PT at $52.00

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ELUXY. Pareto Securities cut shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electrolux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. Electrolux has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Electrolux had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electrolux will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

