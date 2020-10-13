Analysts Set Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) PT at $52.00

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of research firms have commented on ELUXY. Pareto Securities cut shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electrolux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. Electrolux has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Electrolux Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.