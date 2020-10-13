Analysts Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $26.00

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Nomura increased their price target on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

NYSE GMS traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $26.76. 1,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,090. GMS has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.95.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 233.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 452.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 466,280 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in GMS by 158.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 261,700 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 37.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 903,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after buying an additional 244,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in GMS by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after buying an additional 171,426 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

