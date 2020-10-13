Analysts Set iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Target Price at $73.88

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Colliers Secur. cut iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $48,457.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,641.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $567,381.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $929,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

IRBT opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

