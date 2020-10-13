Analysts Set Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) PT at $15.50

Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEGH shares. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,214,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,767,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,336.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,118,843.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,875 shares of company stock valued at $956,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 404,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $375.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

