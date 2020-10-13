Analysts Set North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) PT at $13.50

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOA. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,686,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 1,067,465 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,469,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 745,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 218,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 139,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 562,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 41,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $204.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

