Analysts Set Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Price Target at €29.74

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.94 ($35.22).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIV. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

EPA VIV opened at €24.93 ($29.33) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.22. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.