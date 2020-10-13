Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) PT at $12.70

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE WES traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.91. 998,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,485. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $671.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

