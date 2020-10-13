Analyzing Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) & Bristow Group (NASDAQ:BRSWQ)

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) and Bristow Group (OTCMKTS:BRSWQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Bristow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air Worldwide $2.74 billion 0.64 -$293.11 million $5.24 12.85 Bristow Group $1.37 billion 0.00 -$336.85 million N/A N/A

Atlas Air Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Bristow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air Worldwide -8.66% 13.46% 4.62% Bristow Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and Bristow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air Worldwide 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential downside of 36.54%. Given Atlas Air Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Air Worldwide is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide beats Bristow Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers. It also provides cargo and passenger aircraft charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and aircraft and engines dry leasing services. In addition, the company offers administrative and management support services, and flight simulator training services. It also serves express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, and airlines. The company has operations in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc. is a leading provider of helicopter services to the worldwide energy industry. Through its subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures, the Company has major transportation operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea, and in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Alaska, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia and Trinidad. Additionally, the Company is a leading provider of production management services for oil and gas production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.