Analyzing Blue River Bancshares (OTCMKTS:BRBI) and HSBC (OTCMKTS:HSBC)

Blue River Bancshares (OTCMKTS:BRBI) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blue River Bancshares and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue River Bancshares N/A N/A N/A HSBC -1.05% 3.78% 0.26%

This table compares Blue River Bancshares and HSBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue River Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HSBC $56.10 billion 1.47 $6.06 billion $3.90 5.19

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Blue River Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Blue River Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue River Bancshares and HSBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 9 6 3 0 1.67

HSBC has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.41%. Given HSBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HSBC is more favorable than Blue River Bancshares.

Summary

HSBC beats Blue River Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue River Bancshares Company Profile

Blue River Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking and lending services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, and time deposits; and short and long-term real estate, consumer, commercial, and other loans. Blue River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Shelbyville, Indiana with offices in Shelbyville, Morristown, and Shelby County, Indiana; and Lexington and Fayette County, Kentucky. It has a loan production office in Shelbyville, Indiana.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers in the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. As of January 14, 2019, the company operated approximately 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

