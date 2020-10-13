Analyzing U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and CRH Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 6.64% 13.36% 5.55% CRH Medical -2.79% -2.32% -1.41%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Physical Therapy and CRH Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 2 1 0 2.33 CRH Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than CRH Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and CRH Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $481.97 million 2.31 $40.04 million $2.82 30.80 CRH Medical $120.39 million 1.36 $3.77 million $0.05 45.80

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than CRH Medical. U.S. Physical Therapy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRH Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of CRH Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CRH Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRH Medical has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats CRH Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors As of March 14, 2019, it operated 592 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. It serves 64 ambulatory surgical/endoscopy centers in 13 states. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

