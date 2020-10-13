Analyzing VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:COTQF)

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VYNE Therapeutics $10.64 million 29.79 -$73.70 million ($3.09) -0.61 Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VYNE Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VYNE Therapeutics N/A -331.83% -210.68% Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -238.04%

Volatility and Risk

VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VYNE Therapeutics and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cotinga Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

VYNE Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 191.01%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Cotinga Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VYNE Therapeutics beats Cotinga Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older. The company is also developing FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea in adults; and FCD105, a topical combination foam that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris. In addition, it is developing Serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK1 receptor antagonist, used as a treatment option for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Cotinga Pharmaceuticals

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a research collaboration with St. Vincent's University Hospital to evaluate COTI-2 in combination with eribulin in patients with triple negative metastatic breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Critical Outcome Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. in January 2018. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

