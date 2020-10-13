Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ: ANIX) is one of 714 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Anixa Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anixa Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Anixa Biosciences Competitors 7289 19901 37799 1519 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 34.82%. Given Anixa Biosciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anixa Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -173.60% -142.47% Anixa Biosciences Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

Risk and Volatility

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $250,000.00 -$11.65 million -4.46 Anixa Biosciences Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.88

Anixa Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Anixa Biosciences. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences peers beat Anixa Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. It is also developing a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology focused on treating ovarian cancer. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a collaboration with Urology San Antonio, P.A. and Idaho Urologic Institute, PA for the development of Cchek, a liquid biopsy technology; and with OntoChem GmbH to develop novel Covid-19 therapeutics. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

