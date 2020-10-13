Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEX. BidaskClub cut Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $417,904.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 83,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,684.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $364,759.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 83,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,060 shares of company stock worth $2,371,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Anterix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,017,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after buying an additional 166,421 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its stake in Anterix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,234 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Anterix by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 644,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.84. 45,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,272. Anterix has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

