Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 5.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 6.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $212.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.78. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.73.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

