apM Coin Market Cap Reaches $3.43 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $5.25 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.14 or 0.04892619 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.