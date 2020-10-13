Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on APRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.11. 74,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,727. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.