Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQST. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $4.71. 730,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,706. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $158.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

