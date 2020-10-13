ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.93. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

