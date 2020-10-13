Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ARDX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 50,804 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $286,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 106,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $596,550.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,991 shares of company stock valued at $951,592 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. 433,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,114. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $503.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.87. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

