Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0014

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $24,303.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00052032 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,017,838 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

