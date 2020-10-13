Aritzia (ATZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 14th. Analysts expect Aritzia to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Aritzia stock opened at C$19.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.58. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 43.74. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$9.20 and a twelve month high of C$26.37.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Aritzia from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total value of C$257,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,700 shares in the company, valued at C$165,300.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.