Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 161,663 Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Marcus makes up about 1.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned 0.52% of Marcus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 8.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 21.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 31,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,086. Marcus Corp has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

