Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after buying an additional 348,095 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,348,000 after buying an additional 2,310,930 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,656,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,196,000 after buying an additional 277,512 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 277,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,572,622. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.60, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

