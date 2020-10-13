Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys 500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 210,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,089. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

