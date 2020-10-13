Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys 831 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.97. 771,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,599,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

