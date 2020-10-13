Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $101,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBF. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 71.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 395,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 82.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

