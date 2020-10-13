Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 2.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,853,000 after buying an additional 9,126,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,228 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,833. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

