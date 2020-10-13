Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $7.55 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the period. HollyFrontier makes up approximately 7.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.24% of HollyFrontier worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 81.7% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.67. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

