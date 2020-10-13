Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $230,000 in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $175.53. 72,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,665. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Lowe's Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

