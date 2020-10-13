Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $361,000 in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,062 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Adams Resources & Energy stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. 26,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,265. Adams Resources & Energy Inc has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $39.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

