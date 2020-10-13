Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRON. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRON. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 116,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,139. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

