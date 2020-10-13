Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New $322,000 Investment in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 312,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.88.

NYSE:RGA traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.10. 12,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,468. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

