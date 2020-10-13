Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $300,979,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,091.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,376,000 after buying an additional 12,024,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after buying an additional 6,666,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after buying an additional 1,377,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,115,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after buying an additional 770,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

PAA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 223,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.