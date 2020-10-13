Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 1.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,078,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,437,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MetLife by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after buying an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. 120,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,673,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

