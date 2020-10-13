Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 155,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $1,566.16. 64,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,064.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,522.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,424.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

