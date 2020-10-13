Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes $1.58 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. PPL comprises approximately 1.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. 92,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

