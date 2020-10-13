Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes $226,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,570,982.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,750.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $267,537.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,546,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,550,935.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766,447 shares of company stock worth $107,327,345 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

SNAP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. 461,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,968,555. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

