Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Huntington Bancshares makes up 0.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 243,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,489,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

