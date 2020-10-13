Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE APAM opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

