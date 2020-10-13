Aryacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $129,131.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000746 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin's total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin's official website is aryacoin.io

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

