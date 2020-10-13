Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AHKSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Asahi Kasei from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asahi Kasei from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.84. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Asahi Kasei Company Profile
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers elastic polyurethane filament, cupro fiber, nonwoven fabric, and nylon 66 filament products. The company also provides petrochemical products, such as styrene, acrylonitrile, polyethylene, and polystyrene; performance polymer products, including synthetic rubber and engineering plastics; and performance material and consumable products, such as coating materials, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, hollow-fiber filtration membranes, ion-exchange membranes, electronic materials, food wrapping film, and plastic films, sheets, and foams, as well as lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices.
