Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AHKSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Asahi Kasei from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asahi Kasei from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.84. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers elastic polyurethane filament, cupro fiber, nonwoven fabric, and nylon 66 filament products. The company also provides petrochemical products, such as styrene, acrylonitrile, polyethylene, and polystyrene; performance polymer products, including synthetic rubber and engineering plastics; and performance material and consumable products, such as coating materials, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, hollow-fiber filtration membranes, ion-exchange membranes, electronic materials, food wrapping film, and plastic films, sheets, and foams, as well as lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices.

