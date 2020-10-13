Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of ASND traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.89. 142,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,169. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.38. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $166.99. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $225,574,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,473,000 after purchasing an additional 729,613 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $33,952,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 351,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after buying an additional 100,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 69.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 190,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,114,000 after buying an additional 78,079 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

