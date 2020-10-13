Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE ASH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.47. 204,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ashland Global by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

