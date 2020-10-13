Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $34.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms have commented on ATRA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. 1,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,739. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $96,490 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 287,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

