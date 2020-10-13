Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AEXAY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,257. Atos SE/Atos Origins has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

Atos SE provides information technology services and solutions worldwide. It offers infrastructure and data management services, including cloud services and digital workplace services, business and platform solutions, big data, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as transactional services.

