AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report sales of $41.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.27 billion and the lowest is $40.24 billion. AT&T posted sales of $44.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $169.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.38 billion to $170.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $172.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.36 billion to $177.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

Shares of T traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The company has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

