Aurora 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.64 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $34.73 million and $2.64 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041179 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.05 or 0.04885719 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Indodax, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

