Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.78 ($63.27).

ETR:NDA traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €60.10 ($70.71). 65,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.32. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 1 year high of €62.90 ($74.00). The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

