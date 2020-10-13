Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial cut their price target on Auryn Resources from $3.15 to $3.10 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

AUG opened at $1.94 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Auryn Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Auryn Resources by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Auryn Resources by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auryn Resources (AUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.